‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Responds to Cancelation: ‘With Every End Is a New Beginning’

The Marvel/Netflix drama has been axed after two seasons.

“With every end is a new beginning.” Those are the words actor Finn Jones has chosen as his response to the news that “Iron Fist” has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons, sharing a gratitude-filled Instagram post about his experience on the Marvel series. The show weathered a whitewashing controversy prior to its debut and received a more lukewarm reception than fellow Netflix/Marvel dramas “Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” and “Luke Cage.”

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones’ post continues. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support. 🐲🔥💛”

In addition to “Iron Fist” itself, Jones portrayed the character in the crossover drama “Defenders” as well as the most recent season of “Luke Cage.”

Marvel and Netflix’s statement announcing the show’s cancelation claims that, “while the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal ‘Iron Fist’ will live on,” suggesting we might not have seen the last of him just yet.

