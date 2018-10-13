‘Iron Fist’ Canceled by Netflix After Two Seasons, Proving He Isn’t Immortal After All

The least-liked Defender is making his exit.

It turns out the Iron Fist isn’t so immortal after all. Marvel and Netflix have announced that the maligned superhero drama, which courted a whitewashing controversy prior to airing and has received generally negative reviews throughout its run, has been canceled after two seasons.

Finn Jones played the title character, who also appeared in the crossover drama “Defenders” — a kind of small-screen “Avengers” that saw the Iron Fist team up Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

“‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal ‘Iron Fist’ will live on.”

Scott Buck served as showrunner and executive producer of the short-lived series, which also starred Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup, and Ramón Rodríguez. “Iron Fist” aired a total of 23 episodes that, unlike its protagonist, aren’t going away anytime soon.

