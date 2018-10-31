‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ Trailer: Rebel Wilson’s Life Becomes A Meta PG-13 Romantic-Comedy

Wilson plays a woman who hits her head and wakes up in a cheesy romantic comedy in this Valentine's Day movie.

Rebel Wilson is ready for her “I Feel Pretty” moment. The Australian comedian best known for her roles in “Bridesmaids” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise will step into the lead for “Isn’t It Romantic?,” a romantic comedy parody slated for a Valentine’s Day theatrical run. Fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth plays opposite Wilson, who stars as a woman who hits her head and wakes up only able to see the world through rom-com-colored glasses. The new trailer plays like a meta rom-com that plays satirically with many of the tropes of the genre.

As the synopsis reads: “New York City architect Natalie works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.”

The movie also stars Adam Devine as Natalie’s earnest best friend Josh, Priyanka Chopra as yoga ambassador Isabella, and Jennifer Saunders as her mother. Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (“Glow”) and comedian Michelle Buteau round out the funny cast.

“Isn’t It Romantic” was directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson from a script by by Erin Cardillo and Dana Fox (“How to be Single”) & Katie Silberman (“Set It Up”). New Line Cinema produced, and Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Check out the trailer below.

