Jake Gyllenhaal Pens an Emotional Tribute to Ryan Reynolds: ‘He’s a Gentleman in an Era of Foppish Putzes’

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds' bromance during the "Life" press tour was no fluke.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds were the internet’s favorite unexpected couple throughout their “Life” press tour in March 2017, and it turns out their bromance was no fluke. In celebration of Reynolds making Variety’s New Power of New York list, Gyllenhaal wrote an emotional tribute to his former co-star and friend, calling Reynolds a “gentleman in an era of foppish putzes” and the “unlikely love child of Mel Brooks and Dorothy Parker and Gary Cooper.”

“Audiences got to know Ryan a bit through his work in a string of romantic comedies,” Gyllenhaal writes. “He was undoubtedly charming and handsome (annoying), but he never quite had the space to fire on all cylinders. What we all want for our friends in this business is for the world to see what we see, and as actors, that only happens in a perfect storm of timing and the full luck.”

Gyllenhaal praises Reynolds for “making his own luck” with the “Deadpool” franchise, which finally earned Reynolds critical acclaim and blockbuster success at the box office.

“The remarkable success of ‘Deadpool’ may have shocked the suits who took a chance on financing that ragtag superhero movie,” Gyllenhaal writes, “but for the people who know and love Ryan, it was no surprise that the whole damn world rallied as soon as it had the chance to really see him: all of the edges and darkness, the crackerjack wit borne from a lifetime of sensitivity and sadness, and against all odds, the openness.”

Gyllenhaal later writes that it’s ultimately Reynolds’ role as a great friend, father, and husband that defines his “true mark of power.” “Life” remains the only onscreen collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Reynolds (for now). The latter is set to follow in Reynolds’ superhero movie footsteps with a role as Mysterio in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” opening in theaters July 5, 2019.

Head over to Variety to read Gyllenhaal’s full tribute to Reynolds.

