James Cromwell Calls Out Trump’s ‘Pure Fascism,’ Says ‘There Will Be Blood in the Streets’ If the President Isn’t Stopped

James Cromwell spoke critically of Donald Trump during an appearance at the 2018 Carney Awards, issuing a grave warning that violence will continue throughout the country and could even get worse if Trump remains in the White House. Cromwell was attending the Carney Awards as one of six honorees this year. The ceremony honors the best character actors in Hollywood.

“This is nascent fascism,” Cromwell told Variety about Trump’s presidency. “We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism. If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

During his acceptance speech later in the evening, Cromwell continued, “We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy. We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Cromwell is the latest actor using recent public appearances to champion people to go vote on November 6. Robert De Niro did the same after being mailed a pipe bomb, writing in a statement, “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!” Cromwell has long been outspoken about political and environmental issues. The actor’s most recent roles include supporting turns in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and a two-episode appearance on HBO’s drama series “Succession.”

