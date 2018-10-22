Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates ‘Halloween’ Historic Box Office Opening and the Numerous Records It Set

"Halloween" had the best opening in history for a female-led horror movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis had one hell of a weekend at the movies thanks to the massive success of David Gordon Green’s “Halloween.” The horror film, which serves as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, topped the box office with $77.5 million, a huge victory for Universal and Blumhouse considering the movie carried a production budget of just $10 million. Curtis celebrated the film’s opening on social media.

“OK. I’m going to go for one BOAST post,” Curtis wrote to her millions of followers. The actress then named all the records “Halloween” set in its debut weekend: “Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest horror movie opening ever. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest ‘Halloween’ opening ever.

Curtis continued, “I couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!”

In a second post, Curtis wrote that the nicest part of the film’s opening weekend success was seeing her family and friends support her efforts and head to the theater. “I will be honest,” she said, “I did create a cheat sheet [for them,] the same as I had when I saw ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ by myself.”

With $77.5 million, “Halloween” nearly beat out “Venom” to earn the biggest October opening in box office history. Warner Bros.’ “It” is the only R-rated horror movie to open higher than “Halloween.” The film picks up with Curtis’ Laurie Strode four decades after Michael Myers first terrorized her on Halloween night. Laurie suffers from PTSD from her traumatic experience with Myers and has been prepping for decades to take him down should he finally return.

With the actual Halloween holiday falling on a weekday next week, Curtis’ film has another full weekend to attract horror movie fans. “Halloween” is now playing in theaters nationwide, courtesy of Universal.

