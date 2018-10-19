Jamie Lee Curtis Made Sure ‘Halloween’ Only Used Firearms for Self-Defense and Aligned With Her Views on Gun Control

Fox News called out Curtis for being a hypocrite for supporting gun control and starring in "Halloween," but the actress views the situation much differently.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ support for gun control laws was questioned earlier this month in an article published by Fox News that called the actress a hypocrite for wielding guns in her latest film, David Gordon Green’s “Halloween.” Curtis reprises her role of Laurie Strode in the film, which takes place 40 years after the original and finds the character using weapons to defeat Michael Myers. According to Curtis, the use of firearms in the film align with her sensible views on gun control.

“I am vocal about common-sense gun safety and gun laws,” Curtis said about her stance on the issue in an interview with USA Today. “For instance, I fully support an assault weapon ban, I fully support a bump stock ban.”

Curtis was adamant that she is not entirely anti-gun. “I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment,” she said. “And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles – which are weapons also.”

As executive producer of the new “Halloween,” Curtis had creative involvement in the film’s development, and one way she executed her control was to ensure the film handled the portrayal of guns in a sensible manner.

“They knew that Laurie was going to be someone who used firearms,” Curtis said. “And I think there were myriad types of firearms that could have been used in the movie. I was very clear with the filmmakers that she used the weapons (that) were intended for self-defense for her and her family.”

Curtis proved her point by pointing to a scene in which Laurie Strode arms her daughter and her granddaughter so they can protect themselves against Myers. The actress noted the guns in the film are locked behind a padlocked cabinet and not out in the open for anyone to use, and when Strode does give weapons to her family members she “specifically says what each weapon does and why you would choose that weapon in self-defense.”

“Halloween” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

