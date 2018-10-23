Jean-Marc Vallée Returns to Movies With John Lennon and Yoko Ono Feature Film

The new film will be produced by Ono with a script from Vallée and Anthony McCarten.

Jean-Marc Vallée has lined up his next big post-“Sharp Objects” project: a feature film about John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Variety reports that the “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild” director will next helm a film about the iconic pair, with Universal Pictures currently in negotiations to option a script from Anthony McCarten, who has collaborated with Ono on the screenplay.

Vallée is set to direct and edit the film, in addition to rewriting the script with McCarten, best known for “Darkest Hour,” “The Theory of Everything,” and the upcoming Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film will be produced by Michael De Luca and his Michael De Luca Productions, along with Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman, and McCarten. Vallée and his producing partner Nathan Ross will also produce the film through their production company, Crazyrose. Bruce Kaufman of Wood Hollow Pictures will executive produce.

It’s unknown which period of Lennon and Oko’s life together the film will follow. The pair first met in 1966, were married in 1969, and lived through the breaking up of The Beatles in 1970. They had one child together, musician Sean Lennon, and after a rocky relationship, the pair were reconciled at the time of Lennon’s death in 1980.

Making a film with a musical bent has long been one of Vallée’s dreams, and while his projects typically include interesting soundtracks and a heavy reliance on song choice, the film would be his first feature actually about musicians. Previously, he was attached to direct an Amy Adams-starring Janis Joplin biopic that remains in limbo.

The film would be Vallée’s first since 2015’s “Demolition,” as the Canadian filmmaker has spent the past few years working on lauded HBO series “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects,” the former of which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

