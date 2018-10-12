Jimmy Kimmel Unveils Kanye and Trump Highlight Reel: ‘Trump Is Sitting Across From His Own Twitter Account Come to Life’

The late night host offered up a head-spinning recap of Thursday's bizarre Oval Office meeting, complete with an unexpected "Castaway" comparison.

One thing is for certain: late night hosts aren’t hustling for timely material these days. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host Jimmy Kimmel made that clear enough during his Thursday night monologue, which was dedicated to one of the more memorable days of the current Trump administration (which is saying something), thanks to the president’s Thursday meeting and lunch date with rapper Kanye West.

“The jokes do not write themselves — or should I say, they did not write themselves until today, when Kanye West visited the White House,” the late night host said. “I kind of feel like every day I say, ‘Oh, it was a crazy day, today was the craziest day’ — this was something special. … Not only was this a crazy conversation for this White House, this is the kind of conversation that would typically be held between people wearing hospital bracelets.”

While West and Trump’s actual meal was not televised, a pre-lunch meeting was, complete with West spinning off into various tangents that covered all manner of topics, from the need for prison reform to his recent controversial comments on abolishing the 13th Amendment, along with musings on a hydrogen-powered “iPlane” and why wearing his MAGA hat “makes him feel like Superman.” It was a lot.

“Kanye went on for almost 10 minutes uninterrupted, covering an insane variety of subjects, and if you missed it, we whittled it down to the best of the dragon-energy best,” Kimmel said. “It’s like Trump is sitting across from his own Twitter account come to life.”

Kimmel offered up a zippy highlight reel of the chat, including annotated thought bubbles, an amusingly edited clip from “Castaway,” and much more.

“Donald Trump is such a monumental narcissist that any famous person who puts on a red hat gets a visit and plenty of time for one-on-one,” Kimmel said. “This ranting and raving, this is the kind of thing that happens on the subway in New York, not in the Oval Office. Watching this today, the only thing I could compare it to is Tom Hanks talking to Wilson the volleyball.” Check it out below.

