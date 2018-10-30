Jodie Foster Directs Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Constance Wu, and More in #BecauseItMatters Pro-Voting Ad — Watch

Why vote in the midterm elections next week? As a number of Hollywood's biggest stars remind viewers, it's simple: because it matters.

As the country readies for next week’s midterm elections, a slew of new star-powered political ads are hitting screens. The latest: a Mike Bloomberg and RadicalMedia-produced ad directed by Jodie Foster that comes with some simple message about the power of voting on November 6.

“It is hard to overstate the importance of this election. Our environment and our health are on the line,” said Bloomberg in an official statement. “The good news is that more women are running than ever before, and female voters overwhelmingly support Democratic candidates for the House and Senate. The polls suggest a gender gap in voting larger than anytime since the 1950s. But this election will be decided by turnout and getting people to cast their ballots. I want to thank Jodie Foster and every woman who participated in this effort for making their voices heard and encouraging others to do the same.”

The ad, which is funded by Independence USA PAC, features appearances by Ser Anzoategui, Tichina Arnold, Hannah Bronfman, Logan Browning, Sophia Bush, Cher, Laverne Cox, Minnie Driver, Jodie Foster, Bethenny Frankel, Isabella Gomez, Marilu Henner, Felicity Huffman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Minka Kelly, Zosia Mamet, Christine Lahti, Téa Leoni, Marlee Matlin, Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Kathy Najimy, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Piper Perabo, Ellen Pompeo, Lele Pons, Lily Tomlin, Christy Turlington-Burns, Constance Wu, and more.

In the ad, the various participants ask viewers if they care about issues such as immigration, healthcare, climate change, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, basic human rights, gun safety, and gun reform. If so? “Vote. Because It Matters.”

“Women’s voices are being listened to in a way that they haven’t been before. And it’s not just women candidates. It’s women voters and women activists,” said Foster in an official statement. “I’m proud to partner with RadicalMedia and Mike Bloomberg on creating a campaign that encourages all Americans to use their voice and vote. Women across the country have concerns and strong points of view and they can make a difference by going to the polls on November 6th. We hope that this campaign, featuring familiar faces in the entertainment industry, will inspire others to share their views and more importantly take action on Election Day. It really matters.”

Check out the full ad below.

