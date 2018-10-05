John Carpenter Watched Brett Kavanaugh Testify While Being Interviewed, and His Real-Time Reactions are Amazing

The horror legend couldn't stop reacting to the Kavanaugh hearing during a recent interview with Revolver magazine.

John Carpenter spent September 27 like most Americans: Watching Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and university professor Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As the horror director was watching Kavanaugh under oath, he also happened to be speaking to film critic Tim Grierson for an interview with Revolver magazine. The interview was published October 4 and includes Carpenter’s amazing real-time reactions to Kavanaugh’s testimony.

When first asked about Ford’s testimony, Carpenter praised the professor, saying, “It’s just really credible. She’s an amazing witness. I’m riveted by the image of Kavanaugh on my TV screen.”

Grierson noted the trauma Ford has been living with since allegedly being assaulted by Kavanaugh ties in to David Gordon Green’s upcoming “Halloween,” in which Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is living with PTSD years after her experiences with Michael Myers in Carpenter’s 1978 original. Carpenter agreed, saying, “Oh sure, big time.” Later in the conversation, Carpenter stopped answering a question about his career because he couldn’t believe the sight of Kavanaugh losing his temper under oath. “Kavanaugh is angry,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

“Man, I am just listening to [Kavanaugh]. He is just raving,” Carpenter noted minutes later. “‘This is a character assassination.’ What a whiner.”

Grierson asked Carpenter about the hearing towards the end of their discussion, to which Carpenter responded, “Well, he’s angry, and then he’s calmed down just a bit now, but he’s really pissed off at people who call him names. He’s flailing away here: ‘I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,’ that’s what he says.”

Carpenter serves as composer, executive producer, and creative consultant on Green’s “Halloween,” which opens nationwide October 19. Head over to Revolver to read his interview.

