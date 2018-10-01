John Oliver Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Brett Kavanaugh in Epic Half-Hour Takedown, Slams Him as ‘Positively Trumpian’ — Watch

Even if you believe Kavanaugh is innocent, Oliver argues his temperament during the hearing proves he's not qualified to be on the Supreme Court.

John Oliver spent nearly the entire September 30 episode of his HBO late night series “Last Week Tonight” tearing into Brett Kavanaugh and the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to determine whether or not he’ll become associate justice on the Supreme Court. Oliver praised Christine Blasey Ford for her composure while testifying that she had been sexually assaulted in high school by Kavanaugh, who Oliver argued came off as an “asshole” and an “unhinged partisan.”

“I’m starting to think men might be too emotional for the Supreme Court,” Oliver joked as footage played of Kavanaugh getting emotional while talking about lifting weights at his friend’s house. “Also, he’d be really pretty if he just smiled more.”

Oliver continued by saying it was during the moments Kavanaugh spent talking about his love of beer that “you got a real sense of who this man actually is.” After a female senator asked Kavanaugh if he ever drank until he blacked out, he got agitated and snapped back, “I don’t know – have you?”

“Aside from being deeply disrespectful, ‘Have you?’ is just not the answer of an innocent person,” Oliver said. “If you ask someone if they ever blew a dog and they go, ‘I don’t know – have you?,’ that person blew a dog and, in all likelihood, not just once.”

Later in the segment, Oliver called “bullshit” on Kavanaugh mischaracterizing evidence, which the late host said is not something a Supreme Court associate justice should do. Kavanaugh insisted sexual phrases in his yearbook like “devil’s triangle” were not sexual, trying to pass them off as references to drinking games and more. Even if you believe Kavanaugh did not sexually assault Ford, Oliver argued that Kavanaugh’s temperament during the hearing proved he was unfit for the Supreme Court position and “positively Trumpian.”

Oliver ended by summarizing how Kavanaugh’s nomination is not just a “‘fuck you’ to Democrats” but “even more directly, a ‘fuck you’ to women.” Watch Oliver’s entire half-hour segment on Kavanaugh in the video below.

