Judy Greer Reflects on Her Epic ‘Halloween’ Scene: ‘It Was a Really Incredible Moment’

She loves that audiences love it.

[Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for “Halloween.”]

Judy Greer, who may be the most well-liked person in Hollywood, is often seen in roles that don’t give her enough to do. A welcome exception to that rule is the new “Halloween,” in which she plays the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode as Michael Myers returns to finish what he started 40 years earlier.

His murderous efforts are stymied not only by Laurie but, in an especially satisfying climactic scene, Greer’s Karen as well — a literal “gotcha” moment. Reflecting on the sequence in a Vulture interview, the actress said it was as satisfying as you’d expect.

“You know, I don’t like to get my hopes up until I see the finished product, so it really wasn’t until I saw it for the first time at TIFF that I could wrap my mind around what it was that happened that day on set. You never know how the movie’s going to cut together,” she said.

“I certainly felt like, “Oh, if this works it will totally kick all the ass!” But, like, I don’t fucking know! I don’t watch playback on the monitor. I don’t like to watch myself in that way, but the crowd erupted and screamed and yelled in a way I could never have imagined,” she added. “And look, just as a human person who wants to feel pride and excitement, it was a really incredible moment in my life. Then as an actor I felt like, “Oh, cool. It worked. My performance worked. I did what my director wanted me to do, and I did my job! Yay!”

As for as how she would react in such a situation, well, “I pray that if that happens to be me, I will fucking step up. It was important that Karen rose to the occasion, and I’m glad it worked. I was just really swelling with pride in that moment, like, “Oh, my God! It worked it worked it worked it worked it worked it worked it worked it worked it worked!

