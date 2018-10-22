Julia Louis-Dreyfus Used Her Mark Twain Prize Speech to Rip Donald Trump for Mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Louis-Dreyfus was the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, October 21, and the Emmy-winning actress used her time on stage to make a pointed dig at President Donald Trump. Louis-Dreyfus started her speech by remembering her teenage dream of becoming a dramatic actress. During prep school, Louis-Dreyfus even appeared in a production of “Serendipity.”

“I can remember every single aspect of that play that night, so much so that I would testify under oath about it,” Louis-Dreyfus said (via Deadline). “But I can’t remember who drove me there or who drove me home.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ line directly mocked Trump’s response to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh. During Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Trump made fun of Ford’s testimony and criticized her for not remembering all of the details about the night she was allegedly assaulted. Speaking at a rally, Trump mocked Ford by saying, “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

Dr. Ford and Louis-Dreyfus both attended Maryland’s Holton-Arms School. It was during Dr. Ford’s time at the prep school where she alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her. Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed for the Supreme Court, and when recently asked about his decision to mock Dr. Ford’s testimony, Trump responded, “It doesn’t matter. We won.”

Louis-Dreyfus followed in the footsteps of Tina Fey, Carol Burnett, and Ellen DeGeneres by accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this year. The actress is set to reprise her role as Selina Meyer on the final season of HBO’s comedy series “Veep,” which will return in 2019.

