‘Mad Men’ Writer Kater Gordon Reaffirms Claims of Matthew Weiner’s Alleged Workplace Harassment: ‘My Memory Is Intact’

After first speaking publicly about sexual harassment in November, Gordon said that "the comments he made should not be viewed as an isolated occurrence."

Kater Gordon has responded to Matthew Weiner’s repeated denials of a hostile working environment while the two worked on “Mad Men.”

In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, Gordon emphatically insisted that her claims were valid. “My memory is intact. Matthew’s abuse of workplace power dynamics was rampant, and the comments he made should not be viewed as an isolated occurrence,” she also posted to Twitter.

Gordon began her work on the show as the writers assistant for Weiner, the show’s creator and showrunner for its entire seven-season run. While promoting his latest TV show “The Romanoffs,” Weiner has largely denied Gordon’s allegations. “I never felt that way and I never acted that way towards Kater,” Weiner said in a Vanity Fair profile last week.

Gordon’s allegations were first published in The Information last November, where she detailed inappropriate workplace behavior on Weiner’s part during the period that Gordon was his writers assistant. Shortly after that story ran, fellow “Mad Men” alum Marti Noxon lent public support to Gordon’s claims, calling Weiner an “emotional terrorist.”

“The Romanoffs” is set to premiere an Amazon next Friday. Gordon has not worked in an official capacity in a TV writers room since “Mad Men,” for which she won an Emmy in 2009.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.