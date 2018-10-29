Kellyanne Conway Says ‘Late-Night Comedians’ Are Partly to Blame for Synagogue Massacre

Comedians on television who joke about religion are a problem, Conway argued during an appearance on Fox News.

White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News on the morning of October 29 and stirred up controversy by attributing the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre in part to late-night comedy hosts and comedians on television. Conway said these figures are partly to blame for the massacre since they freely make jokes about religion, which helps fuel anti-religion beliefs in America.

“The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny to make fun of anybody of faith, to constantly be making fun of people that express religion — the late-night comedians, the unfunny people on TV shows — it’s always anti-religious,” Conway said.

“These people were gunned down in their place of worship, as were the people in South Carolina several years ago,” Conway continued. “And they were there because they’re people of faith, and it’s that faith that needs to bring us together. This is no time to be driving God out of the public square.

Eleven people were killed October 27 after a Pennsylvania man opened fire at a synagogue, resulting in the deadliest anti-Semitic massacre in American history. According to federal law enforcement, the man made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media prior to the killing. Conway’s statement also referenced the Charleston church shooting in 2015 that left nine people dead.

Conway’s comments quickly received backlash on social media, which many people calling out Conway and urging her to cite some examples of late night hosts being anti-religious. Conway herself has been the subject of ridicule for late night hosts since Trump was elected president, and she even made headlines in January 2017 for getting grilled by Seth Meyers during an appearance on his show.

Kellyanne Conway suggests that “the late-night comedians” and “the unfunny people on TV shows” are responsible for the deadliest anti-Semitic massacre in American history. pic.twitter.com/h4n86dpSs4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 29, 2018

Did… did Kellyanne Conway seriously just suggest the deadliest attack on American Jews in history is part of the phony “war on Christmas”? https://t.co/BJGD7imEAJ — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) October 29, 2018

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was motivated by a hateful conspiracy theory pushed by Trump, and no string of words put together by Kellyanne Conway will change that https://t.co/Ws7yDeZNa5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2018

Man. Kellyanne Conway suggests the white supremacist Pittsburgh synagogue massacre of Jews and the white supremacist Charleston massacre of Black people happened because of “the anti-religiosity in this country,” as demonstrated by late-night comedians. https://t.co/9qa8JzQ4bx — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 29, 2018

Twisting this murderous act into a hit on “late-night comedians” is in some ways even worse than flat-out anti-semitic rants because of the purposeful dishonesty here. It’s “spin” at a debased, unforgivable level. https://t.co/Cq05WLWfvC — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) October 29, 2018

“Kellyanne Conway” just informed us that late night comedians are responsible for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. As we all know, they also bear most of the blame for illegal immigration, unemployment, the opioid epidemic, and every terrorist attack since 1991. — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) October 29, 2018

