Kathy Griffin and Other Comedians Rally Around ‘Late Show’ Writer Who Apologized for Brett Kavanaugh Tweet

"A comedy writer, being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States," Griffin tweeted.

Kathy Griffin and other comedians voiced their support for Ariel Dumas, a writer on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” after she apologized for a joke about Brett Kavanaugh. “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” wrote Dumas in a since-deleted tweet. Predictably, right-wing Twitter users and Kavanaugh supporters seized upon the joke, including the actor James Woods. After making her account private and deleting the tweet, Dumas apologized the next day, writing: “The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

Fellow stand-up comedians and late night writers quickly rallied around Dumas, praising her talent as well as her civility. “A comedy writer, being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States. Love you @ArielDumas, fuck the haters,” wrote Griffin.

“One of the funniest writers working today is @ArielDumas,” wrote Bess Kalb, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “She has my support, admiration, and respect. When angry women tell jokes it scares men shitless.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin went with unadulterated praise: “She is the smartest, funniest cutest of all comedy people. Let us all ride her coattails to stardom!!”

“Last Week Tonight” writer Josh Gondelman took a similar approach: “One of the best and most funny people I know is @ArielDumas.”

It is not known whether Dumas apologized of her own volition, or was required to do so by her employer or other outside influences. IndieWire has reached out to CBS for comment.

