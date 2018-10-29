‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Exclusive Clip: TV’s Most Delightful Show Gets a Disney Twist — Watch

Things get witchy in Season 4 of the CW series.

The week of Halloween means that witchcraft is in the air, as those who binged “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” last weekend know all too well. That said, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” the delightful oddball of the CW/DC universe, can be relied upon to find its own unique spin on the subject for the second episode of Season 4, “Witch Hunt.”

In classic “Legends” fashion, the clip below transports the show’s time-travelling ensemble, including Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Rory (Dominic Purcell), and Ray (Brandon Routh) to a different time: specifically, the era of the Salem Witch Trials, but with an anachronistic twist. While the persecution of young women suspected of witchcraft during the 1600s is an established part of history, there’s nothing in the history books about one of them having a “Cinderella”-esque fairy godmother hovering about them.

While this godmother, played by Jane Carr, clearly has malevolent intentions, she also has a lovely singing voice, and it’s clear the show plans to have some fun with Disney tropes as two very different kinds of witchcraft come together in this episode. Per the official episode description:

When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the CW. Check out the clip from “Witch Hunt” below.

