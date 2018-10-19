Farewell, Lenny: Lena Dunham’s Newsletter Is Shutting Down

Lenny Letter was founded three years ago with "Girls" co-creator Jenni Konner.

Lenny Letter, the newsletter-turned-website started by Lena Dunham and fellow “Girls” co-creator Jenni Konner, is shutting down. Founded in September 2015 as a feminist newsletter meant to give a voice to young female writers, it eventually grew to more than 500,000 subscribers and has been supported by Condé Nast for the last year. In addition to lesser-known writers, Lenny Letter featured contributions from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Alicia Keys over its three-year run.

“In the three years since we began, the Internet has opened up for underrepresented writers in ways we wouldn’t have predicted or believed from our 2015 bunker. It was an honor to be part of that brigade, and we can’t wait to see how those who forged that path keep holding space after Lenny is gone,” wrote Dunham, Konner, and editorial and creative director Molly Ezlidale in a statement announcing the closure.

“While there’s no one reason for our closure, this change allows for growth and a shift in perspectives — ours and yours. But can we ask one favor? Please, continue to push forward the voices that need a platform, the untold stories that deserve to be heard, the diversity that the publishing industry claims to value but has never mastered.”

They concluded, “We trust that Lenny’s mission to amplify unheard voices and the complexities of the female experience will roar even louder inside (and outside) each of you. We’ll be keeping our ears to the shell for the sound of your plans in action.”

Today’s issue, the last, focuses on the theme of rebirth. Read it here.

Today’s issue of Lenny is our last. This thread is a thank you for what you’ve helped us create — a community of dedicated and fiercely passionate readers, writers, and artists. — Lenny (@lennyletter) October 19, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.