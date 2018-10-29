Leonardo DiCaprio Wore a Clown Mask and a Hoodie for Halloween, Giving Validation to All Lazy Costume Ideas

The actor took a break from filming Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to attend Casamigos' Halloween bash in Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix is the most famous clown in Hollywood right now thanks to his role as the Joker in Todd Phillips’ upcoming film, appropriately titled “Joker,” but that didn’t stop Leonardo DiCaprio from becoming his own psycho clown for Halloween. The Oscar winner attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on October 26 sporting a clown mask and, well, that’s pretty much it. DiCaprio wore his normal clothes (blue jeans and black zip-up sweatshirt) and just put on a mask, so the next time a friend shames you for a lazy, last-minute Halloween costume you don’t need to feel upset. If one of the most famous actors in Hollywood can phone in a Halloween costume, so can you.

DiCaprio has been in Los Angeles filming Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” since the summer. The film is set in 1969 and stars DiCaprio as a famous television actor trying to make a jump into feature films. Brad Pitt stars as DiCaprio’s friend and stuntman, both of whom live together next to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie. Somehow, Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson Family cult factors into the story. “Hollywood” is a reunion between DiCaprio and Tarantino after “Django Unchained.”

“Hollywood” is notable for being DiCaprio’s first leading role since “The Revenant,” which won him his first Oscar for best actor. Fans won’t have to wait four years for his next project, as DiCaprio was recently confirmed to be leading Martin Scorsese’s upcoming historical murder mystery “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is set to begin production in summer 2019. The movie will be sixth time DiCaprio and Scorsese team up on the big screen. The pair’s last effort, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” earned DiCaprio an Oscar nomination.

Sony is set to release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 26, 2019, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder.

