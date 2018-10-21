Leslie Jones Live-Tweets ‘The Shape of Water’: ‘Is It That Hard Out There That We Gotta Start F—king Fish?’

You can probably guess how she reacted to the sex scene.

For the second time this year, Leslie Jones live-tweeted her reactions to a popular movie with hilarious results. The “Saturday Night Live” star, who lost her mind over Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” a few months back, took it upon herself to watch “The Shape of Water” last night — and found it off-putting from the very beginning.

Take, for instance, her reaction to a scene in the Best Picture winner’s opening moments, in which Sally Hawkins’ character masturbates while taking a bath: “Um is this a PG movie cause um…am I tripping what I just saw her do in the bathtub!! What the…” It only gets crazier from there, naturally.

Jones was skeptical of Guillermo del Toro’s film from the outset, but she did take a liking to Michael Shannon’s villain (even though she found his hands-free approach to urinating bothersome). Then there’s the whole woman-has-sex-with-a-fish-creature aspect: “You know what really troubles me is that I’ve been getting a lot of comments saying that the fish-man is hot. Really, bitch? What the fuck?” Jones exclaimed.

“Is it that hard out there that we gotta start fucking fish, man? I mean, I know it’s hard. I mean, I’ve even seen a couple fish-men on Tinder, but check this out, ladies. It’s not that fucking hard out there, OK? I mean, you can find a dude without dating the creature from the sea.”

Seeing where this was headed, Jones posed a question to her followers: “Hey, I need y’all to let me know right now if there’s gonna be a sex scene with this fish-man and this woman. Seriously, man. I’m not prejudiced against the fish man, OK? Let’s start there, OK? There’s no racism here. I just feel like I’m not…this is just…”

Spoiler alert: There is indeed a sex scene. Read Jones’ full reactions on Twitter.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.