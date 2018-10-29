‘Made in Italy’: Liam Neeson to Use His Particular Set of Skills in a Comedy for a Change

James D'Arcy is making his directorial debut with the project.

Having used his particular set of skills in enough action movies for now, Liam Neeson will next go the comic route with “Made in Italy.” James D’Arcy (“Dunkirk,” “Cloud Atlas,”) is making his feature directorial debut with the film, which co-stars Micheál Richardson. According to Variety, Neeson will play “a bohemian London artist who returns to Italy with his estranged son, portrayed by Richardson, to sell the house they inherited from his late wife.” D’Arcy is also writing the screenplay.

Though best known for his dramas (“Schinder’s List,” “Kinsey”) and action films (“Taken,” “The Grey”), Neeson is no stranger to the comedy genre, having appeared in the likes of “Love Actually” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” Last year, he hinted that his time as an action star is coming to an end: “The thrillers, that was all a pure accident,” he told Radio Times at the Toronto International Film Festival. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.’”

He added, “I’ve shot one that’s going to come out in January sometime. There might be another. That’s it. But not ‘Taken,’ none of that franchise stuff.”

Neeson may have spoken too soon, however, as “Cold Pursuit” opens early next year.

“Made in Italy” goes into production next April in, you guessed it, Italy. Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films released a statement about the project: Gabrielle Stewart said, “It has been exciting to see this popular screenplay and project really mature and take shape this year; and with Liam and Micheal playing a father and son facing challenges both emotional and comedic in Tuscany, we are in for a very special treat.”

