‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Trailer: Park Chan-wook’s TV Debut Assembles Stellar Cast and Rainbow of Color for ’70s Spy Thriller

Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh star in the latest AMC miniseries adapted from a John le Carré novel.

“The Little Drummer Girl,” filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s first thing for television, certainly looks great. A pop of color and some shadows on Greek architecture certainly seems like a fresh spin on John le Carré.

Add in Florence Pugh, star of “Lady Macbeth,” Michael Shannon trying on a new accent, and Alexander Skarsgård in his biggest post-“Big Little Lies” role, and AMC has the makings of another fascinating limited series spy story.

“The Little Drummer Girl” follows Charlie (Pugh), an actress whose vacation misadventures walk her right into a global intelligence role that forces her to take on a literal deadly role. Skarsgård co-stars as Becker, an Israeli agent tasked with bringing her into the international plot, and Shannon as Becker’s dangerous boss Kurtz.

It’s the second le Carré adaptation in three years for AMC, which also co-produced “The Night Manager” back in 2016. Susanne Bier won an Emmy for her work directing the series, which starred Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston. “The Little Drummer Girl” is Park’s first film since “The Handmaiden,” one of the best-reviewed films of 2016.

AMC is following a new limited series release schedule with this six-hour series, airing episodes in two-hour blocks on three consecutive nights beginning on November 19. It’s a release pattern similar to the American airing of another series from an international auteur: last year’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

Watch the full trailer (and a parade of truly stellar eyeglasses) below:

“The Little Drummer Girl” will air November 19-21 on AMC.

