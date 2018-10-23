Louis C.K. Accuser Rebecca Corry Responds to Sarah Silverman: ‘He’s a Predator Who Victimized Women for Decades’

Silverman revealed this morning that C.K. used to masturbate in front of her with her consent.

Following Sarah Silverman’s admission that Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her with her consent, Rebecca Corry — who, along with several other women, has accused C.K. of doing so against her will — has responded with a tweet calling the comedian “a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Silverman quickly responded to Corry with an apology: “Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in,” she wrote. “I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he fucked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind.”

“I know I’m going to regret saying this,” Silverman said this morning on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘Fuck yeah I want to see that!’… It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘Fucking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

There appear to be no hard feelings between the two. “Thank you. I know exactly how you feel,” Corry replied back. “I can’t seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a cunt regularly for simply telling the truth. I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this shit.”

