Louis C.K. Prompts Loud Applause and a Pair of Walkouts in Surprise Comedy Cellar Return

The September 30 appearance at New York City's famed comedy club didn't go over well, according to the New York Post.

Louis C.K. made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City during the evening of September 30. According to the New York Post, the comedian prompted some audience walkouts. C.K made a similar surprise appearance at the same venue on August 26, which was notable for being his first high profile stand-up gig since admitting to sexual harassment last fall.

“A few women walked out,” a comedy source told Page Six about C.K.’s latest appearance. “He didn’t address [the #MeToo allegations against him]. He was a little arrogant…he made some comment like, ‘I’ve been off for a while, ‘cause everyone needs a break.’”

IndieWire reviewed audio of C.K.’s performance and the reaction at the start of the set was enthusiastic. Audience members could be heard clapping and cheering for the comedian. A source told Gothamist two people walked out of the Comedy Cellar when C.K. appeared.

C.K.’s August 26 appearance sparked a national debate about the nature of accused men making comebacks in the industry. An anonymous audience member at the Comedy Cellar that evening told Vulture it was clear C.K.’s appearance made some women in the crowd uncomfortable. Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman said he wasn’t aware C.K. would appear at the club that evening and later told The Huffington Post in September the club “didn’t expect to have him back anytime soon.”

While C.K. has been making stand-up appearances, he has yet to book a film or television gig since admitting to sexual harassment. FX CEO John Landgraf made headlines over the summer during the TCAs when he said he would welcome C.K. back to the network if the comedian wanted to make new episodes of “Louie.”

C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct last November by five women who came forward in an article published by The New York Times. The comedian released a statement the day after the article’s publication admitting the allegations against him were true.

