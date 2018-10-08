Luca Guadagnino on Dakota Johnson’s Potential ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel Role and His Failed Jake Gyllenhaal Movie

Following "A Bigger Splash" and "Suspiria," Guadagnino is eyeing a third collaboration with Johnson.

Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson have become an exciting director-actor pairing thanks to “A Bigger Splash” and the upcoming “Suspiria,” and it appears the filmmaker has no plans to stop working with his muse. Guadagnino’s lengthy New Yorker profile includes a major bit of potential casting news for the filmmaker’s “Call Me By Your Name” sequel. Interviewer Nathan Heller reports Guadagnino wants Johnson to play the wife of Hammer’s character, Oliver.

“She has to be a New England kind of hoochie woman,” Guadagnino said of the character, saying Oliver and his wife will “have, maybe, five children” in the film. Guadagnino told Heller about the casting in front of Hammer, who responded, “Oh, great.”

“The only problem is the title,” Guadagnino said about the sequel. “It cannot be ‘Call Me by Your Name Two.’”

As Guadagnino has said in the past, the “Call Me By Your Name” sequel will pick up years after the events of the original. One of the last scenes in the film finds Oliver telling Elio (Timothée Chalamet) over the phone that he is engaged. Considering Johnson’s potential casting, the sequel would pick up years after their marriage with the characters already having a big family. Chalamet has compared the sequel’s time jump to Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.” Both actors have gone on record saying they definitely intend to return for the next film.

While Guadagnino plans to direct the “Call Me By Your Name” sequel, one film he certainly is not making is the thriller “Rio.” The movie is written by Steven Knight and is set to star Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal. Guadagnino left the project earlier this year, with “Patrick Melrose” director Edward Berger replacing him as director. Guadagnino revealed he walked away from the film after StudioCanal told him production had to be pushed up from summer 2017 to May.

“I don’t see a way to make the movie with eight weeks of prep—it’s impossible,” Guadagnino told StudioCanal executives. “It takes time.”

Guadagnino continued by calling “Rio” a “terrible waste, because the actors are amazing.” The director said at this point in his career there’s no point in accommodating a rush request in order to “be the good-will guy,” so he parted ways with “Rio” as a result.

Guadagnino can next be seen in theaters with “Suspiria,” his Johnson-starring horror movie that Amazon opens nationwide November 2. The film will start playing in select New York and Los Angeles Theaters on October 26. Head over to The New Yorker to read Guadagnino’s full profile.

