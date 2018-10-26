Luca Guadagnino Can’t Shake the Idea of a ‘Suspiria’ Prequel Set 700 Years Before His New Film

A potential "Suspiria" prequel could mean yet another collaboration between Guadagnino and Tilda Swinton.

“Call Me By Your Name” isn’t the only potential franchise being eyed by director Luca Guadagnino. While the Italian filmmaker is in the early stages of planning a “Boyhood”-esque sequel to his 2017 romance, starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, he’s also eyeing a continuation of “Suspiria,” his new reimagining of Dario Argento’s famous horror film of the same name. Guadagnino revealed to The Playlist one way he hopes to continue in the “Suspiria” universe is to create a prequel centered around coven leader Helena Markos.

“I have this image in my mind of Helena Markos in solitude in the year 1212 in Scotland or in Spain,” Guadagnino said. “Wandering through a village and trying to find a way on how she can manipulate the women of the village. I have this image. I know she was there, I know it was six to seven hundred years before the actual storyline of this film.”

Guadagnino previously told Deadline he was interested in exploring the origin story of Markos and her second in command, Madame Blanc. Both characters are played by Guadagnino’s longtime collaborator Tilda Swinton. Does that mean a Markos prequel film set in 1212 would star Swinton? “I plot adventures with Tilda on a daily basis,” Guadagnino told Deadline at the time. “This could be one. We have to see how audiences react.”

Swinton stars opposite Dakota Johnson in Guadagnino’s “Suspiria.” The director has been adamant his film is not a traditional remake of Argento’s film. The plot, for the most part, remains similar, following an aspiring dancer (Johnson) who discovers dark secrets behind the scenes of a prestigious international dance company. As Guadagnino said, the chance of a prequel happening will be decided by the film’s success at the box office and with fans.

“Suspiria” is now playing in select theaters in New York City and Los Angeles. Amazon Studios will open the movie nationwide November 2.

