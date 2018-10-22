Lucasfilm Didn’t Want ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Making Fun of Kylo Ren, So the Directors Had to Cut the Joke

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston hoped Lucasfilm would understand the "loving satire" at the center of the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the sequel to Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph,” has already made headlines for a scene featuring dozens of Disney princesses, but it turns out that was hardly going to be the only scene involving some of Disney’s most iconic characters. “Wreck-It Ralph 2” directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston recently revealed to IGN they planned to include a Kylo Ren gag in the sequel, but it was Lucasfilm that turned the moment down.

“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” Moore said. “We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

While the directors were more than willing to listen to Lucasfilm, they did express some disappointment in not being able to include the Kylo Ren joke in the finished movie. The whole point of including real characters from pervious Disney films in “Wreck-It Ralph 2” is to “honor who these character are” by taking “playful jabs” at them. It’s all in good fun, as Moore and Johnston explained.

“It’s really loving satire that we’re doing,” the filmmakers said. “Mostly at our own expense, with our jobs!”

“Wreck-It Ralph 2” arrives in theaters next month, a full six years after the original opened in theaters. The sequel, which once again features the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, follows video game characters Ralph and Vanellope as they leave their arcade worlds and set out on an adventure across the World Wide Web. The original grossed over $400 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for best animated feature, losing to Disney/Pixar’s “Brave.”

Disney opens the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel nationwide November 2.

