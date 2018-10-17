You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Fights Piers Morgan Over Fatherhood and Making Fun of Daniel Craig Carrying His Baby

"A man carrying their child in an intimate nurturing way is basic dad behavior," Ellis wrote to Piers Morgan on social media.

“Lucifer” star Tom Ellis has joined the social media fight against Piers Morgan after the journalist and television host made fun of a photo showing Daniel Craig holding his newborn daughter in a baby carrier. Morgan tweeted the photo on October 14 with the caption, “Oh 007…not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” and he was immediately criticized on social media for implying that using a baby carrier is something women do and not “masculine” figures like James Bond.

“Hey Piers Morgan,” Ellis tweeted, “a man carrying their child in an intimate nurturing way is basic dad behavior.”

Ellis apparently caught the eye of Morgan, as the two ended up having a back and forth exchange on social media in which Ellis blocked every effort Morgan made to troll the “Lucifer” star. Morgan reiterated his stance by telling Ellis, “God gave you arms for a reason, Tom, use them and stop being so lazy,” to which the actor said he’d like to us his arms to “bust up” Morgan’s hands.

When Morgan made fun of Ellis for posting “virtue-signalling baby selfies,” the actor snapped back, “Apart from sitting on me I’m not sure what your strengths are?”

Ellis is the latest actor to voice support for Craig. “Captain America” star Chris Evans went viral for sticking up for the James Bond actor on social media and telling Morgan, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

After being cancelled by Fox, “Lucifer” will move to Netflix for its fourth season. Check out Elli and Morgan’s war of words before.

