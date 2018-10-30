Lynn Shelton on Constance Wu: ‘It’s Actors Like Her That Keep Me Coming Back to Set’ — IndieWire Honors

The "Humpday" and "Fresh Off the Boat" director pays tribute to an actress who continuously surprises her.

On November 1, the 2018 IndieWire Honors ceremony will celebrate seven filmmakers and actors for their achievement in creative independence. We’re showcasing their work with new interviews and tributes from their peers all week.

Constance Wu and Lynn Shelton met because of “Fresh Off the Boat,” but the star and her nine-time director now share success on the big screen thanks to Wu’s starring role in “Crazy Rich Asians.” Shelton shot the pilot of ABC’s sitcom and was involved in the casting process before that. It was then she first “got chills” from the choices her lead actor made, and the “Laggies” and “Humpday” director now considers Wu a singular talent. Shelton directed three episodes of “Fresh Off the Boat” in Season 1, and continued directing installments through its fourth season. Shelton shared the following thoughts on Wu’s talent with IndieWire’s Ben Travers.

I remember that when I came onboard, they’d already been looking at potential Jessicas, which is the character she plays, and it was really down to two, if I recall correctly. I thought she was a no brainer from the start — she just was so clearly the one. I just remember the way she took adjustments, and the choices that she made were so, so fascinating. She’s just such an interesting actress. She’s unexpected.

So that was when I met her, during the callback process of getting that role, and then I was prepping that pilot, and I really got to know her when we started shooting. To work with her can be intense, because she is fierce. That woman, she has strong ideas, and she has no compunction about telling you what they are. I love to work with actors who are engaged, and that’s what she is, just 100 percent.

Every day that I worked with her, I was always blown away — at one moment, at least, but usually more than one. I’m a director who’s in love with actors. I do what I do because of actors, because I just want to get in there and work with them. And it’s actors like her that keep me coming back to the set.

I just love an actor with ideas, and she has them, and she will fiercely go for them. If there were lines which she didn’t feel were quite right, she would fight for them. She never stopped caring. She’s so strong. She has very clear ideas and opinions, and that’s another thing that I really love about her: She does not suffer fools gladly. She’s a straight shooter. She’ll tell it like it is, and that’s one of the reasons she’s so outspoken and such a great activist in the world, too, outside of her work. I find her very inspiring because of her ferocity.

One of the reasons I love her on “Fresh” is that role could’ve been so reductive. It could’ve been so small. But once the writers saw what she was capable of, they were able to start writing all kinds of stuff for her to do — because she can carry it. The character was all inspired by her capabilities and the way that she made people fall in love with Jessica. The complexity of that character, and the depth of that character, all came from Constance.

I remember having a conversation with her pretty early on where she said, “I’ve always thought of myself as a dramatic actress. I don’t think of myself as a comedic actress.” I want to see her be able to do heavy drama, because I imagine she still really wants to do that. And she deserves it — she’d be great at it.

