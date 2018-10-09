‘Making a Murderer’ Trailer: Trying to Overturn a Conviction Is the Next Step in the Steven Avery Saga

Netflix's surprise true crime phenomenon returns next week with 10 new episodes.

From the looks of things, “Making a Murderer” Season 2 — or Part 2, in the show’s official parlance — is aware that many people are already familiar with the case at the show’s core. Steven Avery’s conviction, one of the surprise elements of the series’ opening episodes from back in 2015, still ripples through the Wisconsin county of Manitowoc.

After announcing late last month that the show would be returning for a new season of episodes, Netflix unveiled the first look at the documentary series’ tracking of the new developments in the case. Creators and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to Manitowoc, following the efforts of attorney Kathleen Zellner to overturn Avery’s conviction. In addition to Avery, this will also provide updates on the involvement of Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey.

It seems that process will incorporate many of the hallmarks of other true crime series: a discussion of the psychology behind faulty confessions, a consideration of what this whole process has done to the Avery family, and even a pointed reference to the pinging of a cell tower. On top of that, it looks like these new 10 episodes will also incorporate some “Mythbusters”-esque ballistic demonstrations to help test some of the forensic bases for Avery’s conviction.

While the first season of “Making a Murderer” became an unexpected phenomenon over the course of the 2015 end-of-year holidays, fans of the show won’t have to wait that long for the 2018 installments; all 10 episodes will be available to watch next Friday.

Watch the full trailer below:

“Making a Murderer” Season 2 premieres October 19 on Netflix.

