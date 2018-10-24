‘Marfa Girl 2’ Trailer: Larry Clark Returns to Small-Town Texas for His Provocative and Unexpected Sequel — Exclusive

The lauded indie filmmaker breaks with his own tradition to make his first sequel ever.

Leave it to Larry Clark to still have some major tricks up his sleeves, including a surprise sequel to one of his signature films. In 2012, the always-independent director of “Kids” and “Ken Park” premiered his lo-fi “Marfa Girl” at the Rome Film Festival, where it went on to win top honors. Initially, Clark was intent on only making the film available via streaming access on his own website, a natty way to avoid what he called “crooked Hollywood distributors,” but he eventually relented and sold the North American rights to Breaking Glass Pictures.

Two and a half years after “Marfa Girl” debuted at Rome, Breaking Glass released the film on VOD and in theaters, followed by a summer home-video release. Three years later, Clark is back in business with the indie distributor, which is now releasing his unexpected sequel — his first-ever foray into something even resembling franchise filmmaking — “Marfa Girl 2,” which picks up with the same vivid characters that populated the first film.

The film features returning “Marfa Girl” stars Adam Mediano, Drake Burnette, Mercedes Maxwell, Jonathan Velasquez, Indigo Rael, and Jeremy St. James, all of whom reprise their roles from the original. This time around, Clark follows the group as they deal with a heart-breaking tragedy, one that only further fuels their disaffection, boredom, and desire to break free from their small-town lives. As is expected with a Clark joint, the film is filled with sex, drugs, bad decisions, and characters that are hard to shake.

When asked why he broke tradition and returned to these characters, Clark explained, “After making ‘Marfa Girl,’ my fans inundated me with requests for a follow-up — so I made it. I hope they enjoy it.”

“Marfa Girl 2” will open in New York at the Cinema Village and Los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale on Friday, November 2. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive first trailer below.

