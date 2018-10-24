‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2 Trailer Takes Emmy Victory Lap, Reveals December Premiere Date

Amy Sherman-Palladino's acclaimed comedy series will be back just in time for the holidays.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” looks like it’s celebrating its recent awards success by giving audiences plenty of what made the first season a hit. Touting their Outstanding Comedy Series win at last month’s Emmys, Amazon unveiled its first official trailer in advance of the show’s impending Season 2.

Newly minted Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are front and center, with their characters picking up right where the first batch of episodes left off. Midge (Brosnahan) is still pursuing a standup career, even while working through her new position as a department store switchboard operator. Her manager Susie (Borstein) is still shepherding Midge’s fledgling career, as a booker, spotlight operator, and chauffeur of sorts. (Yes, traffic was horrendous back in the 1950s, too.)

Read More: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amy Sherman-Palladino Promises a Big Season 2, But Can’t Promise Too Much Diversity

Plenty of other folks from the show’s winning ensemble are back, including Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe, Michael Zegen as ex-husband Joel (who might not be as estranged as he was before), and Luke Kirby still swinging by as the legendary Lenny Bruce. Kevin Pollak and Marin Hinkle will also be back.

Also returning for Season 2: the institutional sexism of the mid-century comedy club universe and the pastel-heavy color palette of Midge’s home and workplace. Even when paired with a bumper-to-bumper standstill in a tunnel under the Hudson, Midge’s rainbow of a wardrobe still pops out in this period setting. All this new strife and glamour comes complete with Amazon unveiling a holiday-friendly release date sooner than most fans might have anticipated. Following the sleeper hit success of last season, Season 2 will also be made available not long after Thanksgiving.

Watch the full trailer (including some textbook group hairspray technique) below:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 2 premieres December 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.