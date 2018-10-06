‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Season 3 Introduces First Look at New Villain ‘Agent Dex,’ Who May or May Not Be Bullseye — Watch

Wilson Bethel plays the new baddie, whose "real" name is Benjamin Pointdexter.

New York Comic Con is in full swing, and so it stands to reason that maybe, just maybe, lucky attendees are catching the first glimpse of comic-related goodness. That was the case just now thanks to Netflix, which revealed our first look at the new villain Benjamin Pointdexter, aka Agent Dex — who may or may not actually be Bullseye, the baddie (in)famously played by Colin Farrell in the 2002 movie starring Ben Affleck. That villain’s backstory has always been murky, but the fact that he’s occasionally gone by the name Benjamin Pointdexter suggests this is the show’s covert way of introducing him. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming season: “Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But 6a2o when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

Dex is played by Wilson Bethel. “Daredevil” season three launches worldwide on Netflix October 19.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.