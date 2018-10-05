Mary Elizabeth Winstead: Original ‘All About Nina’ Script Called Out Louis C.K. for ‘Masturbating in Front of Women’

"I don’t think people should have to listen to him anymore," Winstead told Vulture about C.K.. "I don’t listen to him anymore."

Eva Vives’ feature directorial debut “All About Nina” stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a provocative stand-up comedian whose career is just taking off. The movie premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, where the director teased that her original script featured a joke about Louis C.K. that ended up being cut from the movie. Winstead recently spoke to Vulture and revealed the details of the C.K. joke.

“I was making a joke about my appearance and saying like, ‘At least I’m not Louis C.K.,’ or something,” Winstead said. “‘You get to see a hot girl onstage.’ And then the audience was supposed to boo. Because they didn’t like me making fun of Louis C.K., and then I was gonna say, ‘It’s okay, he locks women in rooms and masturbates in front of them.'”

The scene was written and filmed before five women revealed C.K.’s sexual misconduct to The New York Times in an article published November 9, 2017. The allegations aligned with the joke in “All About Nina” about C.K. masturbating in front of women. The comedian admitted the claims against him were true the day after the Times story was published.

“We had this little discussion about it, because you know, people were like, ‘Do we really wanna go there? Do we wanna say that?'” Winstead said. “And then Jamie [Loftus], who was our comedian on set, was like, ‘Yes, this would mean so much to comedy. We’re all talking about this. It’s a big deal in the comedy world.'”

Winstead was eager to include the joke in the movie. “I was like, ‘Yeah. Say it. If that’s what’s happening, we gotta talk about it,'” the actress said. The scene was eventually cut once the Times story broke and Vives knew the film wasn’t going to be ready to debut until months later in 2018.

“By the time the movie came out, it was kind of a moot point,” Winstead said. “What was exciting to us about it was that we were gonna say something that wasn’t really being said.”

C.K. has been back in the news recently thanks to a couple of comeback performances he’s given at New York City’s Comedy Cellar. Winstead was asked whether or not it’s fair for C.K. to continue doing stand-up after admitting to sexual harassment, to which she said she used to be a fan of the comedian’s but isn’t anymore.

“I think everyone has a right to continue to do what they do for a living, unless they’re going to jail or whatever is the thing to do, but I don’t think people should have to listen to him anymore,” Winstead said. “I don’t listen to him anymore. I used to think he was this evolved person who had a real understanding of humanity, and that’s why I was a fan of his. And I clearly don’t think that about him anymore because of what he’s done.

“He’s not showing that he’s learned from that,” she continued. “So there’s just no interest in him for me.”

“All About Nina” is now playing in theaters. Head over to Vulture to read Winstead’s interview in its entirety.

