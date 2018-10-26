Michael Moore on Accused Bomber: ‘Threat of Right-Wing Violence’ Is ‘The Norm’

After Friday’s arrest of the man suspected of sending dangerous packages to outspoken administration opponents, Michael Moore has unwittingly found himself a part of the story. Moore was one of several individuals whose likenesses were on the outside of the van of Cesar Sayoc, the man taken into custody.

In a statement, Moore took the opportunity to make a connection between Sayoc’s motivations, patterns in conservative media, and the upcoming midterm election.

Read Moore’s full statement below:

The accused bomber plastered a picture of me on the side of his van, with a crosshairs target over my face. Actually, the target is over my neck, which I’ll take as a minor concession on his part.

The threat of right-wing violence against figures on the American left is not new. It is not an aberration. It is not a violation of norms. It IS the norm. Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel and right-wing radio have preyed upon those who’ve seen their American Dream go up in smoke, and they have helped to create a generation of angry and violent conspiracy theorists who will believe any lie that is perpetrated on those airwaves. These angry right wing men have been openly encouraged to act on those lies, even as late as this very morning when Trump was tweeting his doubts that the bombs were not real.

‪Sadly, the new and dangerous dynamic of political violence in America is that it is now promoted and encouraged by the President of the United States.

We must vote out of office all enablers of this man and the violent culture he instigates and nurtures. There are millions and millions of us who will never be intimidated, who will never back down, and who will show up on Election Day.