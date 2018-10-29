Michael Moore Filmed Mail Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc at a Trump Rally, but Footage Was Cut From ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Moore says the footage shows Sayoc "overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood."

Michael Moore revealed on his Instagram page over the weekend that mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc originally made an appearance in his latest documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9.” Moore and his crew filmed a February 2017 Trump rally in Melbourne, Florida, and the director said his intent during the shoot was to only film the crowd responding to Trump and not Trump himself. The camera picked up Sayoc in the crowd, but the footage didn’t make it into the final “Fahrenheit 11/9” cut.

“You’ve seen the photos of him on the news over the past couple days — a slight, normal, everyday American. But those are from before,” Moore wrote as an introduction to the footage. “Here with our footage I can show you what he had actually become — overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood.”

Sayoc was arrested October 26 by federal authorities after allegedly sending 14 pipe bombs in the mail to outspoken Democrats around the country. None of the bombs detonated. The recipients of the pipe bombs included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Robert De Niro. The actor responded to the threat by writing in a statement, “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

Moore continued, “Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side.”

“Fahrenheit 11/9,” released earlier this year, found Moore breaking down and analyzing the events that led to Donald Trump assuming the role of President of the United States. The documentary earned the filmmaker some of his best reviews of late (read IndieWire’s review here). Watch Sayoc’s cut footage in the video embed below.

