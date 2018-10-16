‘Miss Bala’ Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Becomes an Action Star in Catherine Hardwicke’s Kidnapping Thriller

The upcoming Columbia Pictures release is the English-language remake of Gerardo Naranjo's 2011 drama of the same name.

Gina Rodriguez is best known for playing the title role on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” but she’s about to redefine her acting career with the upcoming thriller “Miss Bala.” The film is the latest from Catherine Hardwicke, famous for directing “Twilight” and whose last directorial effort was the 2015 drama “Miss You Already.” “Miss Bala” is the English-language remake of Gerardo Naranjo’s Mexican drama of the same name, which debuted at Cannes and was Mexico’s entry for the 2012 foreign language Oscar.

“Miss Bala” stars Rodriguez as a woman who is kidnapped and forced into smuggling drug money for a cartel. The title character works her way into the good graces of the cartel boss, but she ends up using her newfound mercenary skills against him and his gang. The supporting cast includes Anthony Mackie and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

“I had been dying to do action for so long, and it’s very difficult because people of color don’t have as many opportunities,” Rodriguez recently told Entertainment Weekly. “And that’s not even like a ‘Woe is me.’ That’s just a reality, and that’s okay. That has been a reality of mine for many, many, many years. [With ‘Miss Bala’], Sony made a big-budget action film with a 95 percent Latinx cast and 95 percent Latinx production crew. It’s revolutionary. It’s just really great to live in these spaces that for so long I didn’t have the opportunity to.”

Columbia Pictures will open “Miss Bala” in theaters February 1, 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

