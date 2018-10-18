‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer: Michael Peña and Diego Luna Kickstart Reset of Netflix Drug Trade Drama

The latest season of the cat-and-mouse thriller, pitting law enforcement officials and cartel chiefs, debuts next month.

For their next stop in dramatizing the international illicit drug trade, Netflix is going back closer to the beginning. “Narcos: Mexico,” the impending offshoot of the streaming service’s long running Pablo Escobar-centered series, is taking its story from Colombia to Guadalajara and bringing an impressive cast with it.

After three years of the original “Narcos” that encompassed Escobar’s rise and downfall, this fourth season of the show goes back in time to start at the outset of the 1980s. Diego Luna stars as Félix Gallardo, another real-life figure in the annals of illegal drug trafficking, who created the Guadalajara Cartel. On the other side of this pursuit is the DEA’s Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), trying to balance his family life with an expanded pursuit of Gallardo through Mexico.

As far as on-the-nose music cues for trailers go, Grandmaster Flash’s “White Lines” in the one below is about as good as you can get. It backs an overview of the coming season that promises impressive facial hair, plenty of hand-to-hand physical violence, and some explosive steps in an escalating drug war. Want hints of brutal torture and expansive shots of the untouched Mexican landscape? This has both of those, too.

Eric Newman, an executive producer who wrote a pair of episodes for “Narcos,” will oversee this spinoff of sorts as the “Narcos: Mexico” showrunner, a role he held for Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series.

Watch the full trailer (including some obligatory shots of stacks of bundled cash on a desk) below:

“Narcos: Mexico” premieres November 16 on Netflix.

