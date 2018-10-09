‘Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas’ First Trailer: Get Ready to Spend the Holidays with the Greatest Robot Butler in All of Anime

Charles doesn't make an appearance in this teaser, but it's hard to imagine a return to this alternate, futuristic New York without him.

Plans for a Season 2 of “Neo Yokio” are still up in the air, but fans can take solace in the fact that a new anime adventure is coming sooner than previously expected.

Announced in the only logical way possible — in a Twitter exchange with the official Toblerone account — the show unveiled a teaser for “Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas,” an out-of-nowhere holiday special continuing last year’s freshman season.

This bizarre jewel in the Netflix animation programming lineup was one of IndieWire’s favorite surprises of last year, so the tiny bits of information that this hints at is more than enough to get excited about at least one new episode. The scoreboard of bachelors is still up and storefronts are still glistening in this futuristic version of New York City, now with added extra dusting of snow.

The first season of Ezra Koenig’s series followed Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith), a New Manhattan socialite trying to crack society’s upper crust, all while defeating demons and preparing for a citywide street race. This new teaser doesn’t exactly confirm the return of Charles (Jude Law), Kaz’ robot butler. But since having this show without Charles is a pointless endeavor, one can only assume he’ll be in the “Pink Christmas” mix somehow.

The impressive Season 1 voice cast also included Tavi Gevinson, Susan Sarandon, Jason Schwartzman, and the incomparable duo of Desus & Mero. “Neo Yokio” isn’t the first Netflix show to whip up a surprise Christmas special for its fans. After “BoJack Horseman” Season 1, the show released an “episode” of show-within-a-show “Horsin’ Around” that December.

In the meantime, watch the teaser for “Pink Christmas” (complete with a backing Bach cantata for good measure) below:

“Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas” is set to premiere December 7 on Netflix.

