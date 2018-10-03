‘The Chronicles of Narnia’: Netflix Developing New Films and TV Series Based on Beloved C.S. Lewis Novels

These new projects will draw on all seven of the C.S. Lewis novels, for which Netflix now owns the rights.

Unlock your wardrobes and hug your nearest faun, because it looks like we’re on our way back to Narnia.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it “will develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films” based on C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” book series, having acquired the rights to all seven installments.

In a statement, Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos said, “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

The Andrew Adamson adaptation “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” premiered in 2005, spawning two eventual sequels before the franchise went dormant after 2010’s “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” This news would seem to complicate last year’s word that a fourth film in that series, “The Silver Chair,” had pegged director Joe Johnston to take over the reins.

Even if this new announcement hadn’t specified that this new venture would be separate from the 2000s film series, those three films’ co-writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, are deep into another film franchise with their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This announcement comes in the wake of Netflix’s recently unveiled plan for a live-action revival of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It also comes just one day after rival streaming service Amazon announced their acquisition of the rights to Robert Jordan’s mammoth “Wheel of Time” book series.

