‘Orange Is the New Black’: Season 7 Will Be the Last for the Netflix Series

After saying goodbye to Litchfield at the start of Season 6, the cast revealed that the upcoming season will mark the series' end.

Even after surviving this long, “Orange Is the New Black” was always going to end someday. According to a new video from a number of members of the cast, that final episode will be at the end of the upcoming Season 7, marking the close of one of Netflix’s longest running original programs.

Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, and more added their short goodbyes to the announcement, posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The Lionsgate-produced prison dramedy (which has switched between drama and comedy for awards consideration over the course of its run) began in 2013 and has debuted a new season every summer since. With Season 6 ending with more than one of the show’s central characters ending their prison stay entirely, the news of the show ending isn’t exactly unexpected.

Series creator and showrunner Jenji Kohan will remain in her current role to help complete the story of the former Litchfield inmates as they continue to be scattered throughout different facilities. “After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black,” Kohan said.

The show has weathered cast departures (most notably that of Samira Wiley, who left the show before joining the ensemble of “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and character deaths. In the years the show has been on the air, it has picked up three Best Series nominations at the Emmys across both Drama and Comedy.

“Orange is the New Black” Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

