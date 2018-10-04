‘Origin’ Trailer: Space is, Once Again, a Terrifying Place Where No One Should Go in Paul W.S. Anderson’s YouTube Series

The ten-episode series, starring Natalia Tena and Tom Felton, debuts next month.

In TV, there are very few happy stories about groups of people going to uncharted areas of space. Adding to those list of (likely) doomed space adventurers comes “Origin,” the latest sci-fi offering from YouTube Premium.

At a New York Comic Con panel on Thursday, the show unveiled the official trailer for series, which is set to debut on the subscription service next month. “Origin” is a new intergalactic spin on the classic “Dirty Dozen” trope, taking people with troubled pasts and offering them pardons in exchange for some dangerous mission. This time, that mission takes the people on board a ship bound for a distant planet capable of sustaining life.

As the trailer shows, when this ragtag crew wakes up from suspended animation (or hypersleep, whatever you’re space hibernation phrase of choice), they find that some mysterious force as slaughtered all of their fellow passengers. And thus begins the 10-episode-long process of trying to stay alive far, far away from their problems back on Earth.

“Harry Potter” franchise alums Tom Felton and Natalia Tena anchor the cast, which also includes Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban.

Created and written by Mika Watkins, “Origins” is directed by “Resident Evil” vet Paul W.S. Anderson. The show is another addition to YouTube Premium’s collection of sci-fi series, which also includes “Impulse,” a new story told in the world of “Jumper.”

Watch the official trailer (including lots of frightened looks through glass blast doors) below:

“Origin” premieres November 14 on YouTube Premium.

