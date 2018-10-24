Oscars 2019: Wes Anderson and Pixar Face Off as Academy Confirms the 25 Films in Best Animated Feature Race

"Incredibles 2" is expected to earn a nomination in 2019, 15 years after the original took home the Oscar.

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” are two of the 25 movies that have been officially submitted this year for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the official submissions list, which includes titles from regulars of the category, such as Walt Disney Animation Studios (“Wreck-It Ralph 2”), GKids (“Mirai”), and Illumination Entertainment (“The Grinch”).

The Oscar for best animated feature includes five nominees. Both “Isle of Dogs” and “Incredibles 2” are frontrunners for a nomination at this point, with the Pixar superhero adventure being a likely candidate for a win thanks to its critical acclaim and its more than $1 billion at the global box office. “The Incredibles” won the category in 2004, when the award was in its fourth year. Recent winners of the Oscar include “Coco,” “Zootopia,” “Inside Out,” and “Big Hero 6.”

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The awards ceremony is set to take place Sunday, February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The full list of animated film submissions is below.

“Ana y Bruno”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Early Man”

“Fireworks”

“Have a Nice Day”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“The Laws of the Universe – Part I”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu over the Wall”

“MFKZ”

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

“Mirai”

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl”

“On Happiness Road”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Smallfoot”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Tall Tales”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Tito and the Birds”

