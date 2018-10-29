Oscars 2019: Best Costume Design Predictions

Period and fantasy are strong genres in this category.

Elaborate period costumes (see “Colette” and “The Favourite”) tend to rule the day with Best Costume Design. So do fantastical original creations like Ruth Carter’s colorful array of costumes for the new world of Wakanda in “Black Panther.” Both “A Star is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” play with a wide range of flamboyant concert styles and behind-the-scenes outfits.

No film will be deemed a frontrunner unless we have seen it. Lists in alphabetical order.

Frontrunners:

Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”)

Ruth Carter (“Black Panther”)

Julian Day (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Andrea Flesch (“Colette”)

Sandy Powell (“The Favourite”)

Contenders:

Coleen Atwood (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”)

Alexandra Byrne (“Mary Queen of Scots”)

Sandy Powell (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Marci Rodgers (“BlackKklansman”)

Mary Zophres (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”)

Mary Zophres (“First Man”)

