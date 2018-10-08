Oscars 2019: Here Are the 87 Movies Competing for Best Foreign Language Film

The official submissions list includes high-profile contenders like "Roma" and "Cold War.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the official list of submissions for the 2019 Oscar for best foreign language film. There are 87 countries vying for the prize this awards season, including first-time entrants Malawi and Niger. Included among the titles are high-profile contenders such as Mexico’s “Roma” and Poland’s “Cold War,” both of which are vying to break out of the foreign race and earn nominations for best picture, best director, and more.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Click here to view predictions for the foreign language Oscar race from IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson.

2018 Foreign Oscar Submissions

Afghanistan, “Rona Azim’s Mother,” Jamshid Mahmoudi, director

Algeria, “Until the End of Time,” Yasmine Chouikh, director

Argentina, “El Ángel,” Luis Ortega, director

Armenia, “Spitak,” Alexander Kott, director

Australia, “Jirga,” Benjamin Gilmour, director

Austria, “The Waldheim Waltz,” Ruth Beckermann, director

Bangladesh, “No Bed of Roses,” Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, director

Belarus, “Crystal Swan,” Darya Zhuk, director

Belgium, “Girl,” Lukas Dhont, director

Bolivia, “The Goalkeeper,” Rodrigo “Gory” Patiño, director

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Never Leave Me,” Aida Begić, director

Brazil, “The Great Mystical Circus,” Carlos Diegues, director

Bulgaria, “Omnipresent,” Ilian Djevelekov, director

Cambodia, “Graves without a Name,” Rithy Panh, director

Canada, “Family Ties,” Sophie Dupuis, director

Chile, “…And Suddenly the Dawn,” Silvio Caiozzi, director

China, “Hidden Man,” Jiang Wen, director

Colombia, “Birds of Passage,” Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra, directors

Costa Rica, “Medea,” Alexandra Latishev, director

Croatia, “The Eighth Commissioner,” Ivan Salaj, director

Czech Republic, “Winter Flies,” Olmo Omerzu, director

Denmark, “The Guilty,” Gustav Möller, director;

Dominican Republic, “Cocote,” Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias, director

Ecuador, “A Son of Man,” Jamaicanoproblem, director

Egypt, “Yomeddine,” A.B. Shawky, director

Estonia, “Take It or Leave It,” Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo, director

Finland, “Euthanizer,” Teemu Nikki, director

France, “Memoir of War,” Emmanuel Finkiel, director

Georgia, “Namme,” Zaza Khalvashi, director

Germany, “Never Look Away,” Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, director

Greece, “Polyxeni,” Dora Masklavanou, director

Hong Kong, “Operation Red Sea,” Dante Lam, director

Hungary, “Sunset,” László Nemes, director

Iceland, “Woman at War,” Benedikt Erlingsson, director

India, “Village Rockstars,” Rima Das, director

Indonesia, “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts,” Mouly Surya, director

Iran, “No Date, No Signature,” Vahid Jalilvand, director;

Iraq, “The Journey,” Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji, director;

Israel, “The Cakemaker,” Ofir Raul Graizer, director;

Italy, “Dogman,” Matteo Garrone, director;

Japan, “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, director;

Kazakhstan, “Ayka,” Sergey Dvortsevoy, director;

Kenya, “Supa Modo,” Likarion Wainaina, director;

Kosovo, “The Marriage,” Blerta Zeqiri, director;

Latvia, “To Be Continued,” Ivars Seleckis, director;

Lebanon, “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki, director;

Lithuania, “Wonderful Losers: A Different World,” Arunas Matelis, director;

Luxembourg, “Gutland,” Govinda Van Maele, director;

Macedonia, “Secret Ingredient,” Gjorce Stavreski, director;

Malawi, “The Road to Sunrise,” Shemu Joyah, director;

Mexico, “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, director;

Montenegro, “Iskra,” Gojko Berkuljan, director;

Morocco, “Burnout,” Nour-Eddine Lakhmari, director;

Nepal, “Panchayat,” Shivam Adhikari, director;

Netherlands, “The Resistance Banker,” Joram Lürsen, director;

New Zealand, “Yellow Is Forbidden,” Pietra Brettkelly, director;

Niger, “The Wedding Ring,” Rahmatou Keïta, director;

Norway, “What Will People Say,” Iram Haq, director;

Pakistan, “Cake,” Asim Abbasi, director;

Palestine, “Ghost Hunting,” Raed Andoni, director;

Panama, “Ruben Blades Is Not My Name,” Abner Benaim, director;

Paraguay, “The Heiresses,” Marcelo Martinessi, director;

Peru, “Eternity,” Oscar Catacora, director;

Philippines, “Signal Rock,” Chito S. Roño, director;

Poland, “Cold War,” Pawel Pawlikowski, director;

Portugal, “Pilgrimage,” João Botelho, director;

Romania, “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians,” Radu Jude, director;

Russia, “Sobibor,” Konstantin Khabensky, director;

Serbia, “Offenders,” Dejan Zecevic, director;

Singapore, “Buffalo Boys,” Mike Wiluan, director;

Slovakia, “The Interpreter,” Martin Šulík, director;

Slovenia, “Ivan,” Janez Burger, director;

South Africa, “Sew the Winter to My Skin,” Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, director;

South Korea, “Burning,” Lee Chang-dong, director;

Spain, “Champions,” Javier Fesser, director;

Sweden, “Border,” Ali Abbasi, director;

Switzerland, “Eldorado,” Markus Imhoof, director;

Taiwan, “The Great Buddha+,” Hsin-Yao Huang, director;

Thailand, “Malila The Farewell Flower,” Anucha Boonyawatana, director;

Tunisia, “Beauty and the Dogs,” Kaouther Ben Hania, director;

Turkey, “The Wild Pear Tree,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan, director;

Ukraine, “Donbass,” Sergei Loznitsa, director;

United Kingdom, “I Am Not a Witch,” Rungano Nyoni, director;

Uruguay, “Twelve-Year Night,” Álvaro Brechner, director;

Venezuela, “The Family,” Gustavo Rondón Córdova, director;

Vietnam, “The Tailor,” Buu Loc Tran, Kay Nguyen, directors;

Yemen, “10 Days before the Wedding,” Amr Gamal, director.

