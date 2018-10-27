‘Outlaw King’ Trailer: David Mackenzie’s War Drama Is 20 Minutes Shorter, but He Still Thinks It’s an Epic — Watch

Chris Pine stars in the film, which comes to Netflix next month.

Having been trimmed by some 20 minutes following a muted response at TIFF, “Outlaw King” has been given a new trailer. David Mackenzie’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” is “still very much an epic” in its truncated form, according to the director himself. The evolution from a 137-minute runtime to just under two hours apparently didn’t change the substance of his period piece starring Chris Pine. Watch the new trailer below.

“I could feel what the audience was like in the theater,” Mackenzie told Deadline of his decision to return to the editing room. “I’m sensitive to the way they felt.” Pine (who also starred in “Hell or High Water”) stars as King Robert the Bruce, successor to William “Braveheart” Wallace, who led the First War of Scottish Independence at the end of the 13th century. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Callan Mulvey, and Stephen Dillane all co-star in “Outlaw King,” which Mackenzie also co-wrote.

“It’s worth another look, and I encourage critics who saw it and didn’t connect with it to see it again,” he added of this new version. “It has a different sense since it’s under two hours, but it’s still very much an epic.” Viewers can decide for themselves when Netflix makes “Outlaw King” available to stream on November 9.

