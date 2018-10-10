‘Pet Sematary’ First Trailer: Stephen King’s Horror Classic Gets Resurrected on the Big Screen

John Lithgow and Amy Seimetz co-star in the second movie adaptation of King's novel.

Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” gets officially resurrected in the first trailer for the Paramount-backed horror movie. The film, adapted by Jeff Buhler from King’s 1983 horror novel of the same name, is the latest directorial effort from “Starry Eyes” duo Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer.

“Pet Sematary” stars Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, a doctor who moves his family out of the big city to the country. Indie favorite Amy Seimetz stars as Louis’ wife, Rachel Creed. When their son is killed in an auto accident, Louis and Rachel bury the body in a pet cemetery and soon discover their son has been resurrected in demonic form.

Kölsch and Widmyer’s horror film is the second adaptation of King’s novel on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Mary Lambert’s 1989 movie starring Dale Midkiff as Louis. King has been all the rage in film and television following the blockbuster success of Warner Bros.’ “It” last year. Hulu has had success this year with its King-inspired series “Castle Rock.”

Paramount Pictures will open “Pet Sematary” in theaters April 5, 2019. Watch the first trailer.

