‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Tells Kanye West ‘Being Mentally Ill Is Not an Excuse to Act Like a Jackass’ — Watch

A week after Kanye West went on a pro-Trump rant that got him booed as “Saturday Night Live” went off the air, the show has delivered something like an official response via Pete Davidson. He showed up on Weekend Update once again during last night’s episode, calling West’s display — in which he criticized Democrats and said he was bullied backstage for wearing a Make America Great Again hat — “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

“The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare…does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said after performing his third song of the evening. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

“Do you know how wrong you have to be about politics for, like, me to notice?” Davidson joked.

“I know you’re like, This is the real me, I’m off the meds. Take them,” he added. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ‘em, it’s great. There’s nothing wrong with taking them! Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

Davidson also disputed West’s claim that he was bullied for his choice of headwear, saying that the red cap was on display all week and no one commented on it. Watch his full bit below.

