Tan From ‘Queer Eye’ Helps Hasan Minhaj Avoid Looking Like ‘Indian Arsenio’ on ‘Patriot Act’ — Watch

Both men also reveal details about their upcoming Netflix series.

Something nearly all talk show hosts have in common, beyond being white, male, and having first names that begin with a J or an S, is their choice of apparel: the classic, understated suit and tie. In this charming video from Netflix, upcoming “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj proves just another way he plans to stand out — by rejecting that standard choice, with some help from Tan France, the fashion expert on the recent “Queer Eye” revival.

Prepare to be dazzled by some sartorial experiments, as well as Minhaj’s incredible talent for describing some of France’s suggestions, including “I look like I am a member of the Rajneeshpuram,” “a Windows 95 screensaver,” and “Indian Arsenio.”

In discussing Minhaj’s concerns over his wardrobe, some key details about what’s in store for “Patriot Act” come out, including the fact that like Samantha Bee on “Full Frontal”, he won’t be sitting behind a desk on set, and will instead be hosting from a massive stage.

France also mentions to Minhaj that “Queer Eye” Season 3 is in production, filming currently in Kansas City, Missouri, and that the next batch of episodes will include, for the first time, the Fab Five giving a lesbian a “make-better.” “Those heroes get me every week,” he says.

The two men also bond over Minhaj getting to represent “people who look like us,” as Minhaj is the first-ever Indian-American host of a weekly talk show. At the end, Minhaj does settle on a look that he promises France he’ll be wearing on the show — check out the video below to see what makes the cut, and to find out if Minhaj is true to his word, check out the premiere of “Patriot Act” Sunday, October 28, on Netflix.

